BRADLEY,WV (WOAY) – Several crews are on scene after a MVA accident in Bradley.

According to dispatchers they received the call at 3:40 p.m., after two cars collided along Robert C Byrd Dr., in front of the Bradley Market.

Jan Care ambulance, Bradley Fire Department and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department all responded.

Currently it is unknown if injuries were sustained.

Stick with Newswatch for the latest.