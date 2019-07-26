Multiple Boil Water Advisories Issued, Lifted

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Multiple boil water advisories have been issued and lifted in Raleigh, Wyoming and Fayette counties.

The Raleigh County PSD issued a precautionary boil water advisory for the Brunty Hollow and Holly Hill Road areas. A broken main line indicates that the water may be contaminated. Fore more information, call customer service at (304) 683-4090.

In Wyoming County, the RMS PSD has also issued a boil water advisory from Glen Rogers customers. That advisory also comes after a broken main line. The break is expected to be repaired within 48 hours. Contact Guy Wyatt at (304) 294-4190 for more information.

If you are under an advisory, authorities recommend boiling any water used for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, bathing or washing dishes.

Some customers on Scarbro Road in Scarbro can now drink their water. Approximately 43 people along that road were affected by that advisory.

West Virginia American Water customers in Winona can also begin using their tap water again. That advisory came after a main break and affected about 70 customers.

Customers of Danese PSD have been on a boil water advisory since last Wednesday. The problems there have been corrected, and customers can be assured that they no longer need to boil water before using it.