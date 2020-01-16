Multiple agencies able to talk Mt. Hope shooter into surrender inside of his home

MT. HOPE, WV (WOAY) – Several law enforcement agencies responded to an active shooting situation in Mt. Hope, raising a lot of concerns for neighbors and residents.

It started as a shots fired call at around 11:36 a.m. on Madison Avenue.

“Upon arrival, I was able to ascertain there was still shots being fired within the residence,” Mt. Hope Police Chief Stan Ellison said.

And that’s when backup was called raising concerns of those who live and work nearby, like local business owner Kirk Harman.

“It was unusual,”Harman said. “We didn’t know what was going on. That was on the other end of town, so it was a little bit before we knew what was going on.”

But police were able to take the shooter into custody as he was just firing shots off in his house. There were no injuries.

“Upon making entry to the residence, along with assistance from the Sheriff’s Department and State Police, we were able to speak to an individual that has a mental handicap and in speaking with him, we were able to get him to give himself up,” Chief Ellison said.

Police are not releasing the identity of the individual.

“Everything concluded. Nobody hurt. Nobody injured. Everybody’s going home safe,” Chief Ellison said.

“I think we live in a nice, quiet little town, prosperous little community and this is an unusual occurrence for this size of town but we have a nice police force. They seem to do an excellent job and I think everything’s probably settled down back to normal,” Harman added.