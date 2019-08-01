Multi-car crash shuts down Bolt Road, motorists asked to find alternate route

BOLT, WV (WOAY) – 911 dispatchers are urging motorists to avoid Bolt Road after a multi-car crash.

Raleigh County dispatchers tell WOAY that shortly after 2 pm, multiple cars were involved in a crash on Bolt Road, Rt. 99, near the 1800 block. A semi-truck carrying beams overturned, causing them to spill onto the roadway.

It will take several hours until the road re-opens.