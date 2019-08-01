FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Multi-car crash shuts down Bolt Road, motorists asked to find alternate route
By Tyler BarkerAug 01, 2019, 14:38 pm
79
BOLT, WV (WOAY) – 911 dispatchers are urging motorists to avoid Bolt Road after a multi-car crash.
Raleigh County dispatchers tell WOAY that shortly after 2 pm, multiple cars were involved in a crash on Bolt Road, Rt. 99, near the 1800 block. A semi-truck carrying beams overturned, causing them to spill onto the roadway.
It will take several hours until the road re-opens.
Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com