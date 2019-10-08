Mullens woman arrested after allegedly running over mother’s dog and killing it

MULLENS, WV (WOAY) – A woman is in jail after allegedly becoming irate and running over her mother’s dog, killing it.

According to Mullens police, they were dispatched to a home in reference to a domestic call. Once arriving on the scene, they spoke to Angela Christian’s mother, who stated that her daughter was upset because her brother had asked her not to smoke in his car. Christian became irate and took her children from her mother’s house and put them in the car. The victim and her dog were behind the vehicle when Christian put it in reverse. The victim yelled stop or you will run over my dog. Christian yelled “‘explicit’ the dog” and floored the accelerator running over the dog, killing it and coming close to hitting her mother.

Christian is charged with animal cruelty and destruction of property. She is being held in Southern Regional Jail under a 5,000 dollar bond.