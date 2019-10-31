BREAKING NEWS
Mullens’ second fall festival happening Saturday

Anna SaundersBy Oct 31, 2019, 17:31 pm

MULLENS, WV (WOAY) – On Saturday, the City of Mullens will have its 2nd Annual Fall Festival.

Mullens’ Fairs and Festivals Commissioner, Christy Seaton, is expecting an even better turnout this year with better weather and almost 40 vendors. There will be live music, contests and fun for the whole family.

“When you have a community gathering like this, and you see people out and they’re just roaming around and looking at stuff and visiting together and people come home for this now, you know, it’s just a big way to foster community involvement and community spirit,” Seaton said.  

The festival will take place from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Saturday in Mullens. For more information, visit their Facebook page. 

Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

