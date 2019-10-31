Mullens’ second fall festival happening Saturday

MULLENS, WV (WOAY) – On Saturday, the City of Mullens will have its 2nd Annual Fall Festival.

Mullens’ Fairs and Festivals Commissioner, Christy Seaton, is expecting an even better turnout this year with better weather and almost 40 vendors. There will be live music, contests and fun for the whole family.

“When you have a community gathering like this, and you see people out and they’re just roaming around and looking at stuff and visiting together and people come home for this now, you know, it’s just a big way to foster community involvement and community spirit,” Seaton said.

The festival will take place from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Saturday in Mullens. For more information, visit their Facebook page.