WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – One person has died after a crash in Wyoming County last night, January 23, 2020.

According to Sgt. McKinney, the single car accident happened on Route 10 near New Richmond when a car ran off the road and struck a tree around 10 p.m. on Thursday. The driver, identified as 20-year-old Nicholas Noon, was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead on scene.