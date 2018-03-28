UPDATE: Two Wyoming County Residents Arrested For Several Break-ins And Stolen Property

MULLENS, WV (WOAY) – A Wyoming County man and woman are in jail for stolen property, breaking and entering, and forgery.

Deputies say they received a tip of some possible stolen items at a residence. During the investigation, a stolen chainsaw was recovered along with information showing the suspects sold the chainsaw. After further investigation, several thousand dollars worth of stolen property was recovered from several locations in Wyoming and Raleigh Counties.

Thomas Conley Shrewsbury, 26, of Stephenson and Rachel Juanita Mccomas, 32 of Stephenson were arrested and charged with 4 counts of burglary, transferring stolen property, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Recovered items were a large assortment of tools, jewelry, guns, and more. The suspects also broke into Cornerstone IGA and the Dairy Queen in Mullens.

Shrewsbury was currently out on bond from a previous charge from Wayne’s Market for break-in, forgery, and uttering in Mullens.

Shrewsbury is currently in jail under a 10,000 dollar cash bond.

Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Mullens Police and Sophia Police Departments assisted in the investigation.

