Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Mullens hair salon to provide free haircuts for students
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Mullens hair salon to provide free haircuts for students

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 20, 2019, 10:33 am

39
0

MULLENS, WV (WOAY) – A local hair salon will be providing free back-to-school haircuts for students.

Country Roots in Mullens will be providing haircuts to students on Friday, August 23, 2019, for free!  This year will mark the third year that owner Jason Lane and sister, Jessica Griffith started this good deed.  They believe and want every child they can to look great as they go back to school.

If you would like to have your child’s hair cut, you can come by Country Roots on Friday, August 23, from 10-6 pm.

New this year, donations for Hygiene products will be collected so that a hygiene closet will be available at Mullens Middle School.  These items will go out secretly to kids that their parents can’t afford like deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, female hygiene items, ect.

The first day of school for Wyoming County is September 3, 2019.

Previous Post132 pounds of meth seized in West Virginia during "Operation Crystal Mountain"
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X