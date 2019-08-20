Mullens hair salon to provide free haircuts for students

MULLENS, WV (WOAY) – A local hair salon will be providing free back-to-school haircuts for students.

Country Roots in Mullens will be providing haircuts to students on Friday, August 23, 2019, for free! This year will mark the third year that owner Jason Lane and sister, Jessica Griffith started this good deed. They believe and want every child they can to look great as they go back to school.

If you would like to have your child’s hair cut, you can come by Country Roots on Friday, August 23, from 10-6 pm.

New this year, donations for Hygiene products will be collected so that a hygiene closet will be available at Mullens Middle School. These items will go out secretly to kids that their parents can’t afford like deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, female hygiene items, ect.

The first day of school for Wyoming County is September 3, 2019.