Mullens Family Clinic Doctor Pleads Guilty to Healthcare Fraud Scheme

BECKLEY, W.Va. – United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced that Dr. Manuel C. Barit, M.D., 71, of Raleigh County, and the only practicing physician at Mullens Family Clinic, pled guilty to executing a long-running healthcare fraud scheme. As part of the plea, Dr. Barit admitted that from about October 7, 2013 through January 24, 2018, he defrauded Medicare and Medicaid by submitting claims indicating that he treated patients at his clinic in Mullens on dates when he was outside the United States. As part of the plea, Dr. Barit agreed permanently surrender his West Virginia medical license as well as his Drug Enforcement Administration registration. By virtue of surrendering his license and registration, Dr. Barit will no longer be permitted to practice medicine or prescribe controlled substances in West Virginia. The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Department of Labor – Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the United States Postal Inspection Service conducted the investigation.

“This is a significant case for a number of reasons,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Dr. Barit has surrendered his medical license and his DEA registration. As a result, Dr. Barit will never practice medicine and will never write a prescription in West Virginia ever again. The pill pushers and drug dealers in lab coats have wreaked havoc and harm on our good citizens and we shall continue doing everything in our power to hold those responsible accountable.”

Dr. Barit faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 when he is sentenced on May 16, 2019. United States District Judge Irene C. Berger is presiding over the case.