Mt. View students win at state Social Studies Fair

CHARLESTON, WV (NEWS RELEASE) — Two local students from Mountain View Christian School took top honors at the state Social Studies Fair. Jordan Harris, 4th grade, and Zayne Anderson, 5th grade, won first place in their division and category on Friday, April 21st, for their project, “Spies, Lies, and Bad Guys.”

The project explained how celebrities such as Frank Sinatra and Josephine Baker lived double lives as spies. Before competing at the competition in Charleston, the students won their school competition at Hill Top, the county competition at Oak Hill, and then the regional competition at Webster Springs.

Two other Mountain View students, Colby and Corbin Atkins, also participated in the state fair.

