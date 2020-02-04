Mt. Hope expresses gratitude for participation as they finish up HGTV application

MT. HOPE, WV (WOAY) – Those in Mt. Hope have been working hard on the application for HGTV’s Hometown Takeover, a new show that will revamp a selected town’s Main Street.

One big component of the application process is the video and on Tuesday night, Mt. Hope’s will premiere on the Harmony for Hope Facebook page from 6:30 p.m. to midnight.

Another component has been the petition which according to Carrie Kidd, who has been heading this process up as the Preserve West Virginia AmeriCorps member, it has seen great response from all over.

“And it is currently at 2,022 signatures and growing,” Kidd said. “The Town of Mt. Hope’s population is only 1,310 people, so we’re seeing support from the region and that’s great, so I just want to say thank you to those who are supporting us from the region and just keep pushing that support so we can get HGTV to West Virginia.”

You have until February 7th to sign the petition before the due date.