Mt. Hope applying to be on HGTV’s new ‘Home Town Takeover’ show

MT. HOPE, WV (WOAY) – HGTV, the home improvement and real estate channel, is launching a new show called “Home Town Takeover” and Mt. Hope wants to be a part of it.

The city will be applying to be featured where the two hosts will come in and revitalize a downtown area.

Carrie Kidd, the Preserve West Virginia AmeriCorps member for Mt. Hope is working on the application and looking for those who want to make their submission video because she believes this could propel Mt. Hope to the next level.

“I can see that this TV show will really just provide us with the capital that’s needed to really let Mt. Hope just take off,” Kidd said. “We’ve already put a lot of investment into, you know, building the community, getting the community buy-in, working with organizations that are ready to back up any investor that wants to come in.”

If you want to know how you can help, Kidd is encouraging everyone to comment why Mt. Hope should get it underneath the video HGTV put out on Facebook. Click here for the video

The application is due next month.