MSHA Reports Reveal Details Behind Miner’s Death

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Mine-safety regulators say a mining death occurred because the mine operator didn’t identify the place where the miner was standing as an area that should be avoided.

Adam DeBoard died in March at a Greenbrier County mine owned by South Fork Coal Company.

The U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration says the operator didn’t train miners to avoid areas like the one DeBoard died in.

MSHA cited South Fork Coal for failing to keep miners away from the area and for failing to train its miners.

The operator implemented “corrective actions,” including an 8-hour training class for miners. The operators also painted and marked the area DeBoard died in with warning signs, cameras and barriers.