Mrs. International beauty pageant moving to Tennessee

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Mrs. International beauty pageant won’t be returning to West Virginia next year.

Pageant Director Mary Richardson told the Charleston Gazette–Mail on Thursday that she had hoped to keep the event in Charleston, but the city wasn’t interested. Instead, the pageant will be held for the next three years in Kingsport, Tennessee.

According to its website, the pageant features married woman ages 21 to 56 and has more than 100 U.S. and international participants. It has been held in Charleston for the past three years.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said she decided not to renew the contract after consulting with downtown businesses and the city’s Convention and Visitors Bureau. Goodwin says the event didn’t bring enough visitors to Charleston to justify the city’s annual $50,000 investment.

