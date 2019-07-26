Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Mrs. International beauty pageant moving to Tennessee

Tyler Barker By Jul 26, 2019, 11:14 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Mrs. International beauty pageant wont be returning to West Virginia next year.

Pageant Director Mary Richardson told the Charleston GazetteMail on Thursday that she had hoped to keep the event in Charleston, but the city wasnt interested. Instead, the pageant will be held for the next three years in Kingsport, Tennessee.

According to its website, the pageant features married woman ages 21 to 56 and has more than 100 U.S. and international participants. It has been held in Charleston for the past three years.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said she decided not to renew the contract after consulting with downtown businesses and the citys Convention and Visitors Bureau. Goodwin says the event didnt bring enough visitors to Charleston to justify the citys annual $50,000 investment.

Information from: The Charleston GazetteMail, http://wvgazettemail.com.

Tyler Barker

