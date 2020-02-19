Mountaineers Win, TBT Coming to Charleston

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball stopped its three-game skid Tuesday with a 65-47 win over Oklahoma State Tuesday in Morgantown.

The Cowboys would establish momentum in the first half, leading by as many as 10 on several occasions; Cameron McGriff led all scorers with 19 points. After halftime, though, the Mountaineers went on a run of their own, thanks to 11 points from Miles McBride and 11 off the bench from Sean McNeil. Oscar Tshiebwe came close to a double-double with eight points and 15 rebounds.

West Virginia goes on the road to TCU Saturday; the Mountaineers beat the Horned Frogs 81-49 in Morgantown on January 14.

In additional WVU-related news, the summer basketball competition known as The Basketball Tournament announced that Charleston will be the site of one of its eight regionals. The Charleston Coliseum will host games from July 24-26, with a team of West Virginia Mountaineer alumni, known as “Best Virginia,” among those that will take part. Best Virginia reached the second round of last year’s TBT, while a team comprised mostly of former Marshall players, known as “West Virginia Wildcats,” has played in multiple previous tournaments. This year’s TBT championship is August 11 in Dayton, Ohio, with the winning team earning $2 million.