Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports Mountaineers Win Second Game of Spain Tour
SportsSports NewsWVU

Mountaineers Win Second Game of Spain Tour

Matt DigbyBy Aug 09, 2019, 22:48 pm

1
0

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball is touring Spain this month for several exhibition games, with the Mountaineers defeating CC Basketball Academy 115-50 Friday in Valencia.

Derek Culver (12 points, 12 rebounds) and Jordan McCabe (14 points, 10 assists) each recorded double-doubles for WVU, which at one point in the first half embarked on a 32-0 run to pull ahead. Eight players would reach double figures in scoring.

Friday’s win comes off the success of Tuesday’s 96-67 victory over the Madrid All-Stars. The final game of this tour comes Sunday in Barcelona, with the Mountaineers returning to Morgantown late next week.

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X