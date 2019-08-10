Mountaineers Win Second Game of Spain Tour

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball is touring Spain this month for several exhibition games, with the Mountaineers defeating CC Basketball Academy 115-50 Friday in Valencia.

Derek Culver (12 points, 12 rebounds) and Jordan McCabe (14 points, 10 assists) each recorded double-doubles for WVU, which at one point in the first half embarked on a 32-0 run to pull ahead. Eight players would reach double figures in scoring.

Friday’s win comes off the success of Tuesday’s 96-67 victory over the Madrid All-Stars. The final game of this tour comes Sunday in Barcelona, with the Mountaineers returning to Morgantown late next week.