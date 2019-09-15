Mountaineers Run Away in Second Half Over Wolfpack

Morgantown, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – After two less-than-inspiring performances on offense to open 2019, West Virginia closed non-conference play with a 44-27 win over North Carolina State Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Austin Kendall threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns, as the Mountaineer offense totaled nearly 450 yards against Tony Gibson’s defense; the longtime WVU defensive coordinator is now in his first season on the Wolfpack coaching staff.
The two teams traded the lead in the first half, going into the break tied at 21. In the second half, NC State would manage two field goals as WVU found the end zone three more times. Kennedy McKoy finished with 66 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Sam James led WVU’s receivers with 155 yards and a score.
West Virginia begins Big 12 play next week at Kansas.