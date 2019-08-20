Mountaineers, Hokies Receiving Votes in AP Preseason Poll

WOAY – West Virginia and Virginia Tech are both receiving votes in the Associated Press preseason poll, released on Monday afternoon.
The Mountaineers have three votes in the poll, as one of the voters had WVU at #23 on his ballot. West Virginia received 24 votes in the Coaches’ preseason poll released several weeks.
Virginia Tech received 12 points from AP voters, compared to 64 in the Coaches poll.
Clemson is the top team in the AP preseason poll for the first time, followed by Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Ohio State. The Big 12 also has #10 Texas and #21 Iowa State in the top 25. Additionally, Missouri is receiving 117 votes; the Mountaineers visit the Tigers September 7.
West Virginia opens the 2019 season August 31 against James Madison, who was voted second in the FCS coaches preseason poll behind North Dakota State.