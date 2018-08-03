Mountaineers, Hokies Both in Preseason Top 20

WOAY – The USA Today Coaches preseason poll was released Thursday, with West Virginia coming in at #20. Virginia Tech opens the year at #17.
WVU, which was ranked 20th in last year’s preseason coaches poll, was picked to finish second in the Big 12 earlier this month, with multiple players being named to preseason watch lists for individual awards. They open the 2018 season September 1 in Charlotte against Tennessee.
Virginia Tech was picked to finish second in the ACC Coastal Division last week; the Hokies are preparing for their third season under Justin Fuente. They begin the season Labor Day at Florida State. Both Fuente and WVU’s Dana Holgorsen are among the 65 coaches that are part of this year’s poll.
Alabama is the preseason number one, followed by Clemson and Ohio State. The Associated Press will release their preseason poll later this month.