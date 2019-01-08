Mountaineers, Herd, Hokies Represented in Divisional Round

WOAY – The NFL playoffs continue next weekend with the divisional round, as eight teams remain in the running to win Super Bowl LIII. Most of the remaining teams have players from West Virginia, Marshall, or Virginia Tech on their active and/or reserve rosters. Below are the players from each of the three schools whose teams are still in the NFL postseason.

WEST VIRGINIA

Najee Goode, Mark Glowinski (Colts); Tavon Austin (Cowboys); Geno Smith, Kyzir White (Chargers); Rasul Douglas, Shelton Gibson, Wendell Smallwood (Eagles)

MARSHALL

Chase Litton (Chiefs); Albert McLellan (Patriots)

VIRGINIA TECH

Kendall Fuller (Chiefs); Brandon Facyson (Chargers)