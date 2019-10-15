Mountaineers Focused on Fixing Details

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Matt DigbyBy Oct 15, 2019, 00:49 am

Morgantown, WV (WOAY) – Hear from West Virginia offensive coordinator Matt Moore and senior defensive lineman Reese Donahue following Saturday’s game vs. Iowa State.

Both men spoke about the current need to fix details that will allow the Mountaineers to be successful, following back-to-back losses to the Cyclones and to Texas. WVU had to make adjustments throughout the game, notably at quarterback following Austin Kendall’s first-quarter injury. Head coach Neal Brown said in a conference call Monday that Kendall is questionable for this Saturday’s game at Oklahoma, meaning Jack Allison would presumably start against the Sooners if Kendall is unable to play.

West Virginia has not beaten Oklahoma since joining the Big 12 in 2012; the Sooners won 59-56 last year in Morgantown.

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV.

