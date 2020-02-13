Mountaineers Fall to Kansas, 58-49

MORGANTOWN, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – West Virginia led by as many as nine points Wednesday against Kansas, but it was the Jayhawks winning by that margin, handing the Mountaineers their first home loss of the season, 58-49.

West Virginia started the game with key contributions from Oscar Tshiebwe, who finished with 14 points and nine rebounds. However, the Mountaineers would be held to 19 second-half points, while Devon Dotson led all scorers with 15 for Kansas.

WVU goes on the road Saturday to top-ranked Baylor.

Also in college basketball, Concord swept a home doubleheader Wednesday over Wheeling, while Bluefield State split with Central State. The Big Blues stay in Bluefield Saturday, while the Mountain Lions go to West Liberty.