Mountaineers Fall in Camping World Bowl

WOAY – West Virginia’s 2018 football season came to an end Friday with a 34-18 loss to Syracuse in the Camping World Bowl in Orlando, Florida. WVU finishes the 2018 season at 8-4.
The Mountaineers and Orange traded the lead for most of the night, with the Mountaineers taking early leads of 3-0 and 9-7, capitalizing on a Kenny Robinson interception with a Kennedy McKoy touchdown run in the second quarter. However, Robinson would be ejected later in the quarter for targeting, with Syracuse taking a 14-12 lead into halftime.
WVU and Syracuse continued to trade the lead in the third quarter with field goals, but 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference for the Orange.
McKoy led all Mountaineer rushers with 73 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown, while quarterback Jack Allison completed 17 passes for 277 yards; David Sills V recorded 90 receiving yards.
West Virginia is now 15-22 in bowl games, their last postseason win coming in the Cactus Bowl in January 2016. They open next season August 31 against James Madison.