Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports Mountaineers Cruise to Home Win Over Baylor
SportsSports NewsWVU

Mountaineers Cruise to Home Win Over Baylor

Matt DigbyBy Oct 26, 2018, 00:40 am

3
0

Morgantown, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – After a 12-day wait between games, West Virginia returned to winning ways Thursday with a 58-14 victory Baylor in Morgantown.

The Mountaineer offense posted 31 points in the second quarter, as Will Grier would throw for 353 yards and three touchdowns on the night; he added a short touchdown run in the second.

WVU’s defense kept the Bears scoreless in the first half, forcing several turnovers. The Bears would eventually score twice in the third quarter on touchdown runs from Josh Fleeks and backup quarterback Jalan McClendon.

West Virginia (6-1, 4-1 Big 12) heads to Texas on November 3rd.

Previous PostHalloween on a Saturday? Why some people want to reschedule the holiday
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

17oct(oct 17)1:00 AM27(oct 27)3:00 AMFall Festival Makes Call for Volunteers

18octAll Day28Spooktacular Festival

19oct(oct 19)6:00 PM27(oct 27)10:00 PMHaunted Coal Mine hosted by Theatre WV

26oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

november

03nov9:00 AM3:00 PMCountry Craft Guild's 38th Annual Show

03nov9:00 PMCOMMUNITY VETERAN’S BREAKFAST & STAND DOWN COMMITTEE

08nov7:30 PM9:00 PMVocal Trash to Bring Music and a Message to Blue Mountain Performing Arts Series

09nov7:00 PMOak Hill High School Theatre students are putting on a production of "Steel Magnolias"

X