Mountaineer Women’s Basketball to Play Radford in Beckley

Matt DigbyBy Aug 01, 2019, 23:50 pm

WOAY – West Virginia women’s basketball announced its non-conference schedule Thursday, which includes a trip to Southern West Virginia in the early weeks of the season.

The Mountaineers will play Radford at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center November 17; it will the second time in three years WVU faces the Highlanders on a neutral court.

Radford has a Southern West Virginia native in senior Sydney Nunley. The 2015 graduate of Greenbrier East High School scored an average of 10 points per game last year, earning All-Big South Second Team honors. The Highlanders are coming off a 26-7 season in which they won the Big South Tournament.

West Virginia’s non-conference slate also includes a mid-December game in Charleston against Norfolk State; they’ll also play in tournaments in Cancun and Orlando.

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

