Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Mountaineer Gas asking for rate increase
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Mountaineer Gas asking for rate increase

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 20, 2019, 12:00 pm

2
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Mountaineer Gas Co. has asked the Public Service Commission for a rate increase.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the company requested an increase in base rates and charges for natural gas service that it provides to more than 200,000 customers in West Virginia.

The newspaper reports the monthly bill for an average residential customer would increase by $3.87, or 6.4 percent, while average commercial customers would see an increase of $12.45, or 5.05 percent, and industrial customers would see an average increase of $165.16, or 9.86 percent.

Public Service Commission spokeswoman Susan Small says the gas company proposed making the new rates effective April 5, but the commission suspended that date for 270 days based on the number of customers.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X