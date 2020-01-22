LOOKOUT, WV (WOAY) – Mountaineer Food Bank hosted its Fresh Initiative Kids Market at Divide Elementary School on January 22, 2020.

Mountaineer Food Bank Initiative Kids Market provides students with fresh produce, recipe cards, and a brief nutrition-related lesson. The purpose of the program is to ensure all families and students in areas of high-need have access to healthy foods. Over 220 students were served through the Fresh Initiative Kids Market.

“We are one of the largest food distributors in the state and we also want to make sure that the food that we’re distributing is fresh food. A lot of the areas that we serve are fresh food deserts and that’s why is program is important because we know that we’re reaching more households because every student that goes here is going to leave with 7 to 10 pounds with fresh food,” said Director of Commute Program Laura Phillips.

Each child received 7 to 10 pounds of fresh produce to take home.