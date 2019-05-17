Mountaineer Baseball Rolls Past George Washington

WOAY – West Virginia baseball began its final weekend series of the regular season with a 10-1 win over George Washington Thursday night in Morgantown.

Ten different Mountaineers recorded hits in the win, including Darius Hill, who went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, and Ivan Gonzalez brought in two runs.

The win moves #17 WVU to 33-18, three wins away from matching their win total from two years ago, when they reached the championship round of NCAA regionals. The Mountaineers finish their series with George Washington this weekend ahead of the Big 12 Tournament.