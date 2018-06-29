BREAKING NEWS
Mountaineer Automotive hosts Grand Opening

By Jun 29, 2018, 16:37 pm

BEAVER (WOAY)- There was plenty of excitement in Beaver Friday as Mountaineer Automotive had its official grand opening.

There was a ribbon cutting ceremony as part of the opening celebrations. Dealer Principle Donnie Holcomb made it official right in front of the building on Ritter Drive.

From now until July 2, Mountaineer Automotive says it’ll double customer’s down payments of up to $1,000 towards a new vehicle, but that’s only at the Beaver location.

It was smiles all around as the newest dealership in the area opened its doors.

“Business has been great,” Mountaineer Automotive Marketing Director Jennifer Farley said. “This has been a really great location for us. There’s a lot of visibility by the road. We’ve got a great selection of vehicles. We’ve got a lot of great deals on the cars. Everything is marked down on top of the incentive… we’re really happy to be celebrating a grand opening in this location.”

Mountaineer Automotive said the down payment incentive applies to all vehicles except the Shelby, Roush, Raptor and Focus RS.

