PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Mountain Valley Elementary School held its grand opening on Friday, January 3, 2019.

“I think this is the first school, now we’ve have done a lot of work on a lot of schools and everything but this is the first school that started on my watch and is completed on my watch so this one is really important for me to come to,” said Gov. Jim Justice.

The cost of the school was $12.1 million with the SBA funding $7.8 million and the Mercer County Board of Education contributing $4.2 million.

“We want to do any and everything that we possibly can do. Like I said in the first place we need to put education as our centerpiece and believe that. And as we go forward we want to replace the old with the new; with the high tech and all the things that just make us better,” said Gov. Jim Justice.

The brand new school has state of the art tools to help students learn and become the best that they can be.

“They got their STEAM stuff, they got all kinds of different things from science to mathematics that makes this school really special. To be perfectly honest some of these kids and what they can do with electrics today just blow our minds. it is just the foundation of what they can do and where they can go in life,” said Gov. Jim Justice.

Students from current Ceres School and Cumberland Heights Early Learning Center will be attending Mountain Valley Elementary School when school resumes on January 6th after Winter Break.