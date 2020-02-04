Mountain Lions Sweep Bluefield State

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Both contests were close Monday, but Concord made the plays to sweep its basketball doubleheader with Bluefield State, sweeping the season series in the process.

The women’s matchup would see Bluefield State start the game well, but the Lady Lions took the lead in the second half, then scored 12 straight in the fourth quarter of a 63-53 win. Alexus Tucker led all scorers with 24 points, while Madison May had 18 for Concord. Riley Fitzwater recorded a double-double (11 points, 17 rebounds) for the Lady Lions.

The men’s game would be equally close, with Concord making plays down the stretch to win 74-71, their second straight victory. Liam Evans led all scorers with 17 points, while Martin Kelly Jr. chipped in with 13 off the bench for Concord. Marquez Cooper had 15 points for Bluefield State.

Concord resumes MEC play Thursday on the road at Frostburg State. Bluefield State women’s basketball plays Wednesday at Randolph; the next Big Blues doubleheader comes February 12 in Bluefield against Central State.