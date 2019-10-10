Mountain Lions Ready to Return to MEC Play

Athens, WV (WOAY) – After a non-conference matchup last week at Hillsdale, Concord football resumes conference play Saturday when they visit West Liberty.
While the Mountain Lions are still looking for their first win of 2019, they’re taking note of the fact many of their first four league opponents are currently at or near the top of the MEC standings. Head coach Paul Price expects closer competition not just this weekend, but in their remaining matchups.
Concord will have fond memories of their last meeting with the Hilltoppers, as the Mountain Lions won in Athens 46-33 in Athens. Additionally, Concord won the 2016 contest in Price’s first game as Mountain Lion head coach.
Concord’s next home game comes October 12 against Fairmont State.