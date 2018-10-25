Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Mountain Lions Ready for West Liberty

Matt Digby Oct 24, 2018, 23:20 pm

Athens, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Concord head football coach Paul Price ahead of the Mountain Lions’ return home Saturday against West Liberty.

Concord will be looking to stop a seven-game slide this weekend, and will expect a close matchup with the Hilltoppers; both teams have mostly balanced offenses that have relied more on their passing game so far in 2018.

West Liberty won last year’s game in the Northern Panhandle, but Concord came from behind to beat the Hilltoppers in the 2016 season opener. It was Price’s first game, and win, as head coach of the Mountain Lions.

X