Mountain Lions Fall in MEC Tournament Opener

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Concord baseball opened Mountain East Conference tournament play Thursday with a 7-1 loss to Notre Dame College at Epling Stadium in Beckley.

The Falcons opened the scoring in the second inning, but Concord tied the game on a solo home run from Jordan Clark in the fourth; Clark would finish 2-for-4. Two three-run innings proved to be the difference for the Falcons.

Concord has now lost nine straight MEC Tournament games, dating back to 2015. They will face Shepherd at 3:30 Friday afternoon, in what is an elimination game for the Mountain Lions.

Lady Lion softball also played Thursday in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional, but lost their first contest 10-2 to Shepherd. They will face West Liberty in an elimination game Friday.