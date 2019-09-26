Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Mountain Lions Confident They Can Continue Progress

Sep 26, 2019

Athens, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Concord football head coach Paul Price ahead of Saturday’s game with West Virginia State.

The Mountain Lions will look for their first win of 2019 against the Yellow Jackets, though they came close to a victory last week at Glenville State. Price says there was a major change in attitude between the loss to Frostburg State and last week’s contest with the Pioneers. He says the players are putting previous results behind them, regardless of if they were wins or losses, and focusing on the upcoming games.

Price also notes the Yellow Jackets’ strong defensive showing in the first weeks of the season, and that Concord will need to take advantage of scoring opportunities in order to win. Concord leads the all-time series 29-18, but WV State has won the last three meetings.

