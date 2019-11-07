Mountain Lion Football Ready for Short Week

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord football is coming off its first win of 2019 – a 28-24 victory over West Virginia Wesleyan – but they are now gearing up for a short week as the season continues its home stretch.
The Mountain Lions go back on the road to Charleston for a Thursday night matchup; the Mountain Lions and Golden Eagles have met several times on weeknights in recent years.
Head coach Paul Price says the routine leading up to Thursday’s game won’t differ much from how the players treated short weeks in previous years, as Concord looks to break a four-game skid at UC.
Hear Price also discuss the impact of college football and how it has progressed over the years; the first college football game was played 150 years ago Wednesday.