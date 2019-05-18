Mountain East, Glade Springs Ready to Host National Championship

Daniels, WV (WOAY) – Some of the best golfers in the country will be in Southern West Virginia next week for the Division II Men’s Golf National Championship, hosted by the Mountain East Conference at the Resort at Glade Springs.

20 teams and eight additional individuals will play a 54-hole stroke play tournament on the Cobb Course starting Monday, with an individual champion being crowned on Wednesday evening. The top eight teams will advance to a match play format, with the quarterfinals and semifinals on Thursday, and the championship on Friday.

This is not the first major Division II event hosted by the Mountain East in recent years; they were the host for the 2017 & 2018 softball national championships, and the Cobb Course has also hosted a Division II Atlantic Regional. Commissioner Reid Amos says the experience of hosting recent events does help when preparing for next week, but there are unique challenges that come with hosting any national championship.