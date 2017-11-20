Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Mount View High School In McDowell County Will Be Closed Tuesday Due To Waterline Break
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Mount View High School In McDowell County Will Be Closed Tuesday Due To Waterline Break

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 20, 2017, 21:15 pm

296
0

MCDOWELL COUNTY– McDowell County Schools released the following information on their facebook page: “‪There will be NO school at Mount View High School 6-12 tomorrow, November 21, 2017, due to a waterline break.”

Comments

comments

Previous PostJustice Dept. to sue to stop AT&T's $85B Time Warner deal
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives