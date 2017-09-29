WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured Mount Hope Police Office Honored For Saving Life
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Mount Hope Police Office Honored For Saving Life

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 29, 2017, 09:30 am

93
0
Advertisement

MOUNT HOPE— A local police officer with Mount Hope Police was recognized for saving someone’s life.

According to the Mount Hope Firefighters a fire fire broke out Friday night at Midtwon Apartments. Mount Hope Police Department Officer Levi Garreston arrived on scene prior to the Fire Department and breached the door to rescue an elderly person.

Comments

comments

Previous PostIn Pakistan coal country, women are doing jobs they never imagined doing
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives