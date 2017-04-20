    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Local News Mount Hope Phoenix Fitness Trail
    Local NewsTop Stories

    Mount Hope Phoenix Fitness Trail

    Rachel AyersBy Apr 20, 2017, 12:45 pm

    413
    0
    Advertisement

    There’s a brand new fitness trail opening up this afternoon…
    Active Southern West Virginia is proud to announce the grand opening of the Mount Hope Phoenix Fitness Trail and stations.
    This addition to the recent flood buy out property re-purposes abandoned green space into a public park. This project serves as a model for other small communities across southern West Virginia who experience repeated flood damage.

    Andy Davis, the pedestrian, bike, and trail coordinator for Active SWV, has been overseeing this work for the last year in addition to adding “Share the Road” signs and developing an action plan for a future rail trail in Mount Hope. All of these projects aim to improve the quality of life for residents in Mount Hope.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostNRCTC Healthcare "Meet -Try- Apply" Event
    Rachel Ayers

    Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives