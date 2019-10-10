Mount Hope mayor says Christmas is under attack by liberals, invites all to town parade

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – Yesterday, the City of Charleston announced their decision to rename their former annual Christmas parade as the “Winter Parade”.

Saddened by this news, Mount Hope Mayor Michael Kessinger responds, “This is just another liberal attack on the true meaning of Christmas. That’s the celebration of the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”

In addition to renaming the parade, the City of Charleston published rules prohibiting any religious group from expressing their faith on their floats.

“The City of Mount Hope has a long history of celebrating this important holiday. I encourage all West Virginians to join us at our Annual Christmas Parade and Celebration where we will unapologetically keep Christ in Christmas,” added Kessinger.

At 1:00pm on December 14th, 2019, the City of Mount Hope will kick off its annual Christmas festivities that include among many other events, a Christmas parade, caroling, and a Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

The theme of Mount Hope’s Christmas celebration is “Hope’s Christmas Town.”

“While out of touch liberals try to infringe on the liberties of the citizens of our state, the city of Mount Hope will stand by the values that make our town great,” said Mayor Kessinger. “Excluding all religions from an event is an attack on our free speech as Americans. Punishing the majority of citizens who practice their faith every Christmas does nothing to bring this nation together.”