Mount Hope man loss over 30 pounds with TOPS

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Man loses over 30 pounds with weight loss support Tops.

Weight-loss support groups like TOPS says having a support team is a key factor for losing or maintaining weight during the holiday season.

“TOPS is a weight-loss organization and we really focus on the support that you get through meetings, chapter meetings, and chapter programs,” said TOPS West Virginia Coordinator Jerry Frazier.

A one-year basic membership starts at $32.

“I’ve been to the doctors my weight was going up and my health was going bad. The doctor told me that maybe I need cholesterol tablets. My high cholesterol and my blood pressure were bad and my sugar was getting a little higher. I joined with my wife and started losing weight before I became a full member, but I joined in 2017 with TOPS and I lost a total of 30 pounds.

Unlike other weight loss support groups, TOPS doesn’t sell food.

“We have no foods, you can eat whatever you want but what we try to do is stress that you do it in moderation.

Founded in 1948, TOPS has been helping and supporting our members to take off and keep off pounds sensibly for nearly 70 years.