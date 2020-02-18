Mount Hope man arrested on drug charges

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A Mount Hope man is in jail on drug charges in Fayette County.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says early this morning; a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy was on routine patrol in Oak Hill. The Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction. After a search of the car was done, a quantity of cocaine was found, along with cash and scales.

Kevin Walton, 31 of Mount Hope, was arrested and charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics. He was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.