Mount Hope Man Arrested For Striking A Woman In The Face Multiple Times

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – One man is in jail after he stuck a woman multiple times in the face.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to a physical domestic situation in Mount Hope on Monday, July 16th. When the deputy arrived on scene he spoke to the victim and noticed that her nose was busted, bleeding, and bruising had begun around her right eye. The victim stated that Donald Riley, 59, of Mount Hope had been assaulting her all evening.

The victim stated that Riley had thrown her onto the couch and struck her in the face numerous times resulting in her glasses breaking. Riley had taken a wooden back scratcher and struck her with it, as well as, pulling out a hunting knife and threatening her life with it.

Riley was arrested for domestic battery and is currently in the Southern Regional Jail under a 5,000 dollar bond.