Mount Hope Man Arrested For Harassing 911 Dispatchers

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County man is in jail for making numerous phone calls to 911 and harassing them.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a home in Mount Hope regarding an individual who had repeatedly called 911 throughout the Friday morning on July 27th. When the deputy arrived to the home no one would answer.

The deputy found Deandre Miller walking on the side walk carrying a tall Natural Ice. Miller told the deputy that he just wanted to go home and he would be good and not call 911 anymore. Miller stated that he just liked the way the dispatcher talked and her voice.

Miller called 911 six separate times in less than one hour. On one call he told dispatch that he was having issues with his girlfriend. On other calls he told dispatched that he wanted to talk dirty to them.

Miller is charged with six counts of falsely reporting an emergency incident, telephone harassment, and public intoxication. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 7,500 dollar bond.