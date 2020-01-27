Mount Hope man arrested after woman was battered, bitten, and choked

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – A Mount Hope man is in jail on serious domestic violence allegations.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says, EMS personnel recently responded to a medical call in Mount Hope for a female suffering from a problem. EMS arrived on the scene and met with a confrontational male. Deputies responded at this time to assist the medical team. Deputies asked the male to retrieve the female form within the home so that they could speak with her. The male, in a verbally abusive fashion, called the female out, and she was subsequently transported to the hospital.

After arriving at the hospital the female wished to speak with the police. She then disclosed to the Deputies that the male had battered her, bitten her on the torso, choked her and physically restrained her preventing her from fleeing for safety.

Warrants were issued for the male’s arrest. Yesterday, deputies received information as to the male’s whereabouts. Upon arriving at this location, the male attempted to jump out of a window but failed. He then retreated back into the home and hid in the basement. When located by the deputies the male actively battered the officers.

Walter A. Fitzwater of Mount Hope was arrested on the outstanding strangulation, unlawful restraint and domestic battery warrants, additional charges of battery on a law enforcement officer (2 counts), obstruction

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.