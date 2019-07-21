Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Mount Hope Health Fair Happening August 3rd

Anna Saunders By Jul 21, 2019

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va (WOAY) – Mount Hope will be having it’s very first health fair in August. 

It will take place on August 3rd from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Cottle Mountainair Hotel in Mt. Hope. The fair is sponsored by the Bradley Market and will  feature a broad spectrum of vendors with everything from massage therapy to handmade soaps. 

“In the Appalachian Region, we have a lot of outdoor activities so that promotes the exercise part of it but we don’t have a lot of options regarding good health other than hospitals and clinics,” organizer Zach Nunnally said. “But when it comes to promoting things you could take during flu season or things you could take for pain or home health devices that assist the elderly and things like that. We just wanted to amp that up.”

If you want to sign up to be a vendor at the health fair, email Zach Nunnally at Znunnally@gmail.com

Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

