Mount Hope Health Fair Happening August 3rd

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va (WOAY) – Mount Hope will be having it’s very first health fair in August.

It will take place on August 3rd from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Cottle Mountainair Hotel in Mt. Hope. The fair is sponsored by the Bradley Market and will feature a broad spectrum of vendors with everything from massage therapy to handmade soaps.

“In the Appalachian Region, we have a lot of outdoor activities so that promotes the exercise part of it but we don’t have a lot of options regarding good health other than hospitals and clinics,” organizer Zach Nunnally said. “But when it comes to promoting things you could take during flu season or things you could take for pain or home health devices that assist the elderly and things like that. We just wanted to amp that up.”

If you want to sign up to be a vendor at the health fair, email Zach Nunnally at Znunnally@gmail.com.