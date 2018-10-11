ONLY ON WOAY: Mount Hope Fire And EMS Heading To Georgia For Hurricane Michael Relief Efforts

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – The Mount Hope Fire-Rescue and Life Support Team is on the road this morning headed to hurricane ravaged areas to help with relief efforts.

WOAY NewsWatch is the only news crew that was called, as 2 emergency medical technicians packed up and left Mount Hope for a staging area in Stone Mountain, Georgia. The two rolling out shortly before midnight. They will eventually be prepped and then sent into an area hit by Hurricane Michael.

Right now, much of the area hit by the storms are still being assessed for damage.

We will of course stay in touch with the Mount Hope crew and bring you daily updates of where they are and how they’re doing.