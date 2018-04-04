Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Mount Hope Elementary Raising Money For Field Trip

By Apr 04, 2018

Mount Hope Elementary needs your help this weekend.
The 5th graders at Mount Hope Elementary will be hosting a carnival this weekend at the school on Saturday from 10-2pm.
This carnival is the 5th grader’s last big push to raise money for their field trip to Washington D.C.
5th Grade Teacher Mr. Sullivan says this is a trip that will show the students what they could
potentially become in life.
“Being able to go to D.C. itself and showing them the Whitehouse and the Capital I can give them the chance to see this is what you can accomplish. You can be President, a Senator, or Congress,” said
Mr. Sullivan.
There will be door prizes, face paintings, and you will be able to pie a teacher at the carnival.

