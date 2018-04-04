Mount Hope Elementary Raising Money For Field Trip

Mount Hope Elementary needs your help this weekend.

The 5th graders at Mount Hope Elementary will be hosting a carnival this weekend at the school on Saturday from 10-2pm.

This carnival is the 5th grader’s last big push to raise money for their field trip to Washington D.C.

5th Grade Teacher Mr. Sullivan says this is a trip that will show the students what they could

potentially become in life.

“Being able to go to D.C. itself and showing them the Whitehouse and the Capital I can give them the chance to see this is what you can accomplish. You can be President, a Senator, or Congress,” said

Mr. Sullivan.

There will be door prizes, face paintings, and you will be able to pie a teacher at the carnival.

